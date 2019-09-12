‘You inspired me first’: NC woman who received historic hand transplant helps others

YOUNGSVILLE, NC (WNCN) — Friendships often grow from shared experiences, but few have shared the journey that led Deb Kelly and Danny Benner to the Triangle.

In 2017, both lived in Maryland. They didn’t know each other when, within weeks, each came down with a sudden severe strep infection.

“I felt like I had the flu,” said Benner. “I woke up two weeks later with no limbs.”

He put all his energy into rehab, determined to stay optimistic despite his new limitations.

“I had a lot to live for – my wife, my son was nine at the time,” he recalled.

