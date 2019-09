HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)– The top two teams in the Mideastern Conference record wise met on the volleyball court on Thursday night. It was the Ashley Eagles coming out with the four set win over the Topsail Pirate (25-6, 25-17, 18-25, 26-24).

The win improves Ashley to now 9-0 on the season, while Topsail falls to 7-1. The Eagles will host New Hanover next Tuesday night. The Pirates will be back in action on Monday on the road at Laney.