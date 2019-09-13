Crews respond to collapsed building in downtown Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A building collapsed in downtown Whiteville Friday morning while crews were trying to make repairs from Hurricane Florence, according to officials.

Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder said the construction crew did not have a permit to do the work.

It happened on Main Street beside Smith Chiropractic. Lowder said the building had been vacant for a while. The roof was damaged during Florence.

When crews removed the roof, the building collapsed. Lowder said they are evacuating buildings on either side as a precaution. It appears a collapsed wall also damaged some vehicles.

No reported injuries at this time.