CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Britt’s Donuts in Carolina Beach will be serving up their delicious treat for the last time this season over the next few days.

The iconic donut shop is located at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

They opened for the season back in March.

Donuts will be available Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until they run out.