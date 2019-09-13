Legends of Tennis hit courts at Landfall this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Legends of Tennis is back in Wilmington again this year!

Starting Friday, the former number one ranked American player Mardy Fish is in town with legends Luke Jenson, Bret Garnett, Bobby Reynolds and many others.

Presented by the Landfall Foundation, this year is the strongest field in the history of the Legends tournament with three former world top ten singles players and five who have either won Grand Slam titles or have been All American collegiate players. World renowned tennis commentator and Wilmington native Sam Gore of ESPN will emcee the event.

The two day event takes place at the Country Club of Landfall’s Drysdale Sports Center on Friday and Saturday.

Proceeds from Legends of Tennis are returned to the community in the form of Foundation grants to non-profit organizations in the areas of education, health and welfare, and the arts. Since its inception in 1995, the Landfall Foundation has granted more than $4.7 million to Wilmington area non-profit organizations and more than $200,000 to 106 scholarship recipients. Last year the Foundation funded more than $500,000 in grants and scholarships.

