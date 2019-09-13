Leland preparing to host 30th Annual Founders Day Celebration

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — From carnival rides and interactive demonstrations, to live music and food truck vendors, the Brunswick County town of Leland is extending an open invitation to everyone to attend its birthday bash this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to show up Saturday for the town’s 30th Annual Founders Day celebration.

- Advertisement -

This year’s event will features a special ceremony at the start of the event Saturday afternoon honoring the town’s original founders who decided 30 years to incorporate Leland. A historical marker will be unveiled bearing their names.

“I truly love everything about the festival but I have to say that I am always touched to see our diverse and growing community, families with young kids, working professional, retirees, coming together to celebrate Leland,” said Mayor Brenda Boseman.

Push Play, a band with a reputation for playing an eclectic mix that appeals to everyone, and The Breakfast Club, known for playing popular 80’s music, will perform on the main stage.

Related Article: Residents race to gas stations to fill up while they can

“Bring a lawn chair or cooler but leave your pets at home,” said Leland Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Zoey Letendrea.

The celebration will feature carnival rides, onsite food trucks, games and activities and a fireworks finale.

Eleven food trucks will be taking place this year along with 16 local businesses and organizations.

Founders Day will be held at Leland Municipal Park located at 102 Town Hall Drive on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 – 9 p.m. Parking is available at North Brunswick High School and handicap accessible parking is at the Leland Library on Village Road.