New brewery coming to downtown Burgaw

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Something is buzzing in downtown Burgaw. A new brewery is headed to town.

Construction has already started for the new Burgaw Brewing Company, which will take over the old Tim’s Heating and Air building at 103 South Wright Street across from the town’s courthouse square.

- Advertisement -

Workers are basically gutting the building, and unfitting it for the new brewpub.

It will have a seven-barrel brew system, a restaurant, and an outdoor beer garden.

Co-owner Artie Hill also owns Panacea Brewing Company in Wilmington, which serves up kombucha. He’s thrilled to open a new business in downtown Burgaw.

“Five years from now we’d like to be a bustling business and an anchor tenant to help other people come in and grow businesses in Burgaw and help the town revitalize downtown,” Hill said.

There’s no firm date on when the construction will be done, but hopes to have it up and running by next year’s Blueberry Festival.