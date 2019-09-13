North Brunswick boys soccer stays unbeaten against Trask

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)– It was an impressive showing for the North Brunswick boys soccer team on Thursday night. The Scorpions went on the road and took care of business against Heide Trask, 2-0.

The Scorpions got on the scoreboard first in the 26th minute off a beautiful pass from Aaron Layton to Jose Vargas. The score would stay the same until late in the second half when Andrew Crisante connect from 25 yards out off the post to make it 2-0 North Brunswick.

- Advertisement -

The win improves North Brunswick’s record to now (3-0-2), while Heide Trask falls to (3-4).