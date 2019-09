PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Dorian left students out of school for days earlier this month and Pender County Schools has announced when they will have to make up that class time.

According to the district, October 28 is now a make-up day for traditional schools.

Penderlea School students will now use October 23 as a make-up day.

A decision on when Pender Early College will make up a day is still being finalized in conjunction with CFCC, according to officials.