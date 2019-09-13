Tabor City man charged after man found shot to death in car

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a man was found shot to death in a car near Nakina on Monday night.

Lakeithy Gene Keller, 44, of Tabor City, was arrested Thursday night for the shooting of Mitchell Allen Smith, 34, of Whiteville.

On Monday night, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies, Nakina Fire and Rescue (NFR), and North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) went to the 14000 block of Swamp Fox Highway East in reference to a car crash.

When emergency responders arrived, it was determined Smith had died from a gunshot wound.

Keller is being held without bond at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He is charged with murder.