Teens charged with stealing van, money from church

CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — Two teens were charged with stealing from a home and church in Clarendon earlier this month, officials say.

On September 5, deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office took a report in the 900 block of Jim Jolly Road in reference to a reported breaking and entering and larceny. Electronic items were reported stolen from the victim’s home.

On September 6, deputies took a report at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3311 Walter Todd Road, in reference to a reported breaking and entering and larceny. CCSO says a church van, electronic items, money, and food were stolen from the place of worship.

After an investigation, Jacob Nathaniel Spivey, 18, and Hannah Grace Cartrette, 17, were identified as suspects.

On September 11, both were arrested and held under $55,000.00 secured bonds after being booked into the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Additional charges are expected in this case.