Two identified, two wanted in boat theft

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people identified and two still wanted in the theft of a 33-foot boat from New Hanover County last month.

On August 17, an Onslow Bay boat and other parts were stolen from Gore Marine.

The boat’s owner posted about the theft on social media and it went viral, eventually leading to the boat at a Motel 6 parking lot in Florida.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Manuel Orozco and Antonio Garcia Otero were at the motel and face charges.

Two other men were spotted with Orozco at a Leland gas station.

If you know who they are, contact the sheriff’s office.