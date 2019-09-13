U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offering two upcoming boating safety classes

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary plans to hold two, one-day boating safety classes that will satisfy state requirements.

A person born on or after January 1, 1988, must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a motor of a 10 horsepower or greater on North Carolina waters.

Those completing the USCG Auxiliary “About Boating Safety” course are awarded U.S. Coast Guard certificates and cards.

The course applies to all recreational watercraft including powerboats, PWCs, sailboats and paddle craft.

The course will be taught Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services, Headquarters-Emergency Training Center located at 40 Naber Drive in Shallotte from 8 am to 4 pm.

An additional class will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Leland.

The course fee is $35 per person or $30 for two or more attendees. You may pay by cash or check at the door, or PayPal on the Flotilla’s website. Additional information is also posted on the Flotilla’s Facebook Page.