WWAY 5th Quarter: September 13, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear was full of high caliber non-conference games on Friday night. Teams will wrap up their non-conference schedules next week. Below, are the final scores from this weeks 5th Quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
Rosewood 53 , Pender 0
White Oak 24 , Topsail 53
East Bladen 0 , Whiteville 48
West Brunswick 16 , Cary 14
South Brunswick 10 , Ashley 6
Red Springs 49 , South Columbus 7
Fairmont 46 , West Bladen 0
East Columbus 6 , St. Pauls 41
Laney 14 , Lumberton 21
New Hanover 28 , Northside-Jacksonville 21
Wallace-Rose Hill 7 , Havelock 21
Hoggard 14 , Carolina Forest (SC) 37