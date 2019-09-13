WWAY 5th Quarter: September 13, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear was full of high caliber non-conference games on Friday night. Teams will wrap up their non-conference schedules next week. Below, are the final scores from this weeks 5th Quarter.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

Rosewood 53 , Pender 0

White Oak 24 , Topsail 53

East Bladen 0 , Whiteville 48

West Brunswick 16 , Cary 14

South Brunswick 10 , Ashley 6

Red Springs 49 , South Columbus 7

Fairmont 46 , West Bladen 0

East Columbus 6 , St. Pauls 41

Laney 14 , Lumberton 21

New Hanover 28 , Northside-Jacksonville 21

Wallace-Rose Hill 7 , Havelock 21

Hoggard 14 , Carolina Forest (SC) 37