Teen stabbed in back while jogging on trail in Weddington neighborhood

UNION COUNTY, NC (WSOC) – A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in the back while jogging on a trail in his family-friendly neighborhood Thursday night, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened at about 7:15 p.m. on a walking trail in the Weddington Chase subdivision.

Officials said the boy runs on his school’s cross-country team and decided to run later in the evening because of the hot temperatures.

He was on the trail when police said a man came up behind him and stabbed him in the upper back.

