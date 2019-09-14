Town of Leland celebrates 30 years on Founders’ Day

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of people gathered at Leland Municipal Park Saturday for the annual Founders’ Day festival to help celebrate Leland’s 30th birthday.

There was live music, food trucks, arts and crafts, business vendors as well as carnival rides.

- Advertisement -

WWAY’s Jeff Rivenbark emceed Saturday’s special event.

In honor of Leland’s 30th birthday the founders of Leland were all recognized at the start of the celebration as a new plaque for the park was unveiled.

The Town of Leland Operations Services Director Wyatt Richardson explained how important the plaques location will be.

Related Article: Southport moves forward with hosting annual king mackerel tournament

“The town founders plaque will be installed along the roadway adjacent to Town Hall Drive just before Old Fayetteville Road. This section of the park serves as an area to commemorate previous mayors and now the town founders,” Richardson said.

The town founders plaque will be officially put in place later this week.

If you missed out on this years celebration, you can come out to next years when The Town of Leland celebrates it’s 31st birthday.