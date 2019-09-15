Carolina Shores house catches fire just over a week after tornado

CAROLINA SHORES, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department battled a house fire in The Farm subdivision of Carolina Shores just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday, just a little over a week after a tornado hit that same area.

When units arrived they found heavy smoke and flames in the attached garage of the home. Residents had already evacuated the home safely.

- Advertisement -

The Sunset Beach, Grissettown, Longwood, and Horry County Fire Departments also assisted in getting the fire under control.

The flames were contained to the garage which was heavily damaged but the rest of the home also sustained smoke and water damage.

Ken Womble and Kevin Monroe just happened to be staying in a house right down the street when the fire broke out. They rushed to the scene and were attempting to douse the flames with a garden hose when firefighters arrived.