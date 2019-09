WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.

14-year-old Anthony Joseph Livio and 17-year-old Desi Chaplin Leon Akins left their home Saturday on Fairlawn Drive.

If you have info on their whereabouts please use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.