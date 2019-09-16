Columbus County Commission to vote on Trooper Conner bridge

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Commissioners will vote Monday night on a resolution asking the North Carolina Department of Transportation to name a bridge after fallen Trooper Kevin Conner.

Trooper Conner was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Columbus County last October.

According to the commission agenda, the resolution would request NCDOT to name the US-701 (South J.K. Powell Boulevard) bridge over Main Street in Whiteville in honor of Conner. This comes less than a week after Whiteville City Council voted to approve a similar resolution.

Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder says NCDOT will still have to approve the name change.

Commissioners will also decide whether or not to trade a piece of real estate which would preserve the gymnasium at Cerro Gordo Elementary School.