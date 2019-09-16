HAPPENING MONDAY: County Commissioners vote on hospital sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Happening Monday, New Hanover County Commissioners will decide the fate of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The hospital is a county-owned health system, but no tax dollars are used to subsidize the hospital.

- Advertisement -

Hospital CEO John Gizdic says over the next decade several billion dollars will need to be spent on the hospital to keep up with the community’s growing needs.

On Monday, county commissioners will vote on a resolution to explore new ownership opportunities.

Commissioners will also vote on a contract for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to take over security at Wilmington International Airport.