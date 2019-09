SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The Hoggard volleyball team continued to roll on Monday night beating South Brunswick in straight sets (25-15, 25-12, 25-6). The Vikings have now won five consecutive matches to improve to (6-5) on the year, while the loss drops the Cougars to (2-5).

Hoggard and South Brunswick will both be back in action on Tuesday in Mideastern Conference play. The Vikings will be on the road at North Brunswick while South Brunswick will host the Laney Buccaneers in Southport.