Laney junior Grace Holcomb wins Tarheel Youth State Golf Title

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– Laney High School junior Grace Holcomb continues to pile up the accolades out on the golf course. This past weekend she won the 2019 Tarheel Youth Golf Association State Championship at the Southern Wayne Country Club.

Holcomb shot a 74 in round one and a 75 in round two. The effort earned her a five stroke win for the individual title.

This was a good tuneup for Holcomb who will be playing at Pebble Beach next week. She was one of 78 teen golfers from around the country selected from the First Tee Chapters to play in the PGA Tour Championship event with the pros.

It is the 16th anniversary of the event and it will air nationally on the Golf Channel. You can visit the First Tee website for more information.