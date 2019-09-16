Local football players selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There will be three football players from the Cape Fear representing the area this winter in the illustrious Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

The first selection is West Brunswick senior J’Vian McCray. Last season McCray was a First-Team All-Mideastern Conference selection in both football and basketball. He is committed to play football at East Carolina.

Wallace-Rose Hill had two players selected to the North Carolina team as well. Navy commit Cameron Dalrymple will play defensive back, but he has been one of the best running backs in the state. In 2019, he has already rushed for 513 yards and seven touchdowns in four games. Dalrymple’s fellow senior Nick Dobson was selected to play as an outside linebacker.

The game will be played on December 21st at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.