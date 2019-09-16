More than 100 golfers hit the tees for a good cause

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Six years later, the Knights of Columbus Council 1074 continue to support those with special needs with their annual charity golf tournament.

120 golfers participated in the event this year at Pine Valley Country Club in Wilmington.

Lu Madis, the chairman of the golf tournament and chancellor of the council, says this event is all about helping those with special needs. He says for the last six years the Cape Fear Chapter of the Special Olympics has been the primary beneficiary. Madis says, last year, the fundraiser was able to donate $14,000 to the chapter.

He says this year the majority of the money will go to the chapter, but it will also help other local charities that support those with special needs.