North Carolina trooper injured in head-on collision

WILKESBORO, NC (AP) — A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has been injured in a head-on collision in which the other driver was charged with driving while impaired.

News outlets report the patrol cruiser driven by 31-year-old Trooper Jonathan Barnes was hit head-on Sunday night by a car driven by 37-year-old Luis Castillo. The accident occurred in Wilkesboro on N.C. Highway 115.

Investigators said Castillo was driving north on N.C. 115 when his car crossed the center line and hit the southbound patrol cruiser. Castillo was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

Authorities say Barnes, a five-year patrol veteran, suffered a broken ankle, broken knee and broken shoulder. He was also taken to Wake Forest Baptist.