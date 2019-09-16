Pender man pleads guilty to 50 child sex charges

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)– A Rocky Point man pleaded guilty to 50 sexual assault charges in New Hanover County Court on Monday.

Jason Lee Ramsey pleaded guilty to multiple charges including 42 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, five counts of Statutory Sex Offense, one count of Statutory Sex Rape, and two counts of First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Ramsey befriended the victim through his church when the child was 13 years old.

He engaged in sexually explicit correspondence with her over the next three years, with the crimes taking place in both New Hanover and Pender Counties.

The victim disclosed the abuse to her parents when she turned 18.

District Attorney Ben David released a statement saying “Thanks to the bravery of this victim, a child predator is going prison for nearly three decades. The Kure Beach Police Department conducted a stellar investigation, which made this plea possible and spared the victim the trauma of having to testify in court,” said David.

Ramsey has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.