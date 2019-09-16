Suspects arrested in lawn equipment theft

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington police have arrested two men on Friday in connection to a string of lawn equipment thefts across the city.

Officers say 40 year-old Kristopher Gell and 46 year-old Phillip Harrington were arrested after detectives witnessed them allegedly stealing from a landscaping company.

Over the past six weeks police investigated the theft of thousands of dollars worth of chainsaws, leaf blowers, and weed eaters from businesses and individuals.

Gell is charged with six counts of habitual larceny and one count of breaking and entering. He is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $21,900 bond.

Harrington is charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of resisting arrest for fleeing the scene. He is being held under an unsecured bond.

This case is still being investigated and the suspects could be linked to as many as seven additional incidents.

Anyone with information in regards to these crime should use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.