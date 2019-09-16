Title IX Director hits the ground running for New Hanover County Schools

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Schools Title IX director started Wednesday and hit the ground running with the task of finding ways to improve and clarify the policy.

Jarelle Lewis says he’s the right fit for the job to stop and prevent sexual violence and discrimination in schools. But, Lewis says the first step is creating a policy that works for the students and the employees.

“That is definitely on the top of my agenda- policy and procedure,” Lewis said.

He says it is tough to do Title IX work without that solid foundation.

“I have a background as an attorney,” Lewis said. “I’m a licensed attorney in North Carolina also I have worked previously in higher education as a Title IX coordinator and equity officer so in that role I was responsible for the universities all civil rights discrimination regarding title IX, also title VII, and VI.”

Lewis says this school system is particularly important to him because he has history in the Port City.

“I was a student in these same public schools here for K through 12 and in this school district I developed a lot of relationships with some teachers that have lasted a lifetime with me,” Lewis said.

Superintendent Tim Markley says he hopes to have a policy by January.

“We are moving forward and will be in compliance with Title IX in the very near future,” Lewis said.