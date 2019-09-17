Area firefighters travel to Outer Banks to help with storm recovery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People in the Outer Banks are still picking up the pieces left behind from Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall there earlier this month.

Several Wilmington firefighters traveled to the Outer Banks over the weekend to help with clean up and repair damages sustained during the storm.

Wilmington Fire Department says nine area firefighters packed up a trailer full of supplies, equipment and tools, and traveled more than six hours to lend a helping hand in the recovery efforts.