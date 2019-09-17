Ashley shutout on the road against East Duplin

BEULAVILLE, NC (WWAY)– The Ashley Screaming Eagle football team ran into trouble on Tuesday night as they fell on the road to East Duplin, 48-0.

Ashley wasn’t able to get anything going offensively in the first half as they trailed 14-0 at the break. The Panthers turned it on in the second half outscoring the Eagles 34-0.

The win improves East Duplin’s record to now 2-2 on the year, while Ashley falls to 0-4 in year one under Wilson Helms. The Eagles will be off until September 27th when they take on West Brunswick.