Brunswick County Schools announce make-up days due to Dorian

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County students missed two school days due to Hurricane Dorian. Now we know when those missed instructional days will be made up.
During Tuesday’s curriculum committee meetings, the Brunswick County School Board approved the following changes.
- Traditional, Virginia Williamson, Belville and 11 Month Calendar: October 21 and October 28 are now Regular Student Days. Previously, they were a required workday and early release.
- Early College High School Calendar: October 10 and October 11 are now Regular Student Days. Previously, they were required workday and non-required workday.