Cancer survivor becomes first person to swim English Channel four times non-stop

LONDON (CNN) — An American cancer survivor has become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times non-stop.

Sarah Thomas, an open water marathon swimmer from Colorado, completed the record-breaking feat at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 54 hours after she set off from the British port of Dover.

After landing at Shakespeare Beach on the south coast of the UK, Thomas, 37, said she felt “a little sick,” but had been encouraged to continue by her husband and team, according to the UK’s Press Association. She was pictured celebrating her achievement with chocolates and champagne on the beach.



“I was really just pretty numb, there were a lot of people to meet me and wish me well, and that was really nice of them, but I feel just mostly stunned right now; I just can’t believe that we did it,” she said in a video clip from a forthcoming documentary posted on the BBC website.

