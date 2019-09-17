Commissioners approve deputy positions for ILM airport

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies will soon provide law enforcement duties at Wilmington International Airport.

Airport officials made the request and New Hanover County commissioners approved the change Monday. This means the sheriff’s office will add nine new deputy positions.

The airport will reimburse the county for the cost of all positions.

The current officers at the airport will be employed until October 31.

ILM police will be able to apply to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.