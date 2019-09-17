Commissioners support naming bridge after fallen NC trooper

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC  (WWAY) — Columbus County Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of a resolution asking the North Carolina Department of Transportation to name a bridge after fallen Trooper Kevin Conner.

Conner was shot and killed during a traffic stop last October.

According to Commission Vice-Chair Edwin Russ, all seven commissioners voted to support naming the US-701 bridge over Main Street in Whiteville after Conner.

The DOT will still have to approve the naming.

Russ says the bridge is expected to be completed in 2022.

