Council approves funding for construction on Portia Mills Hines Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council approved funding for construction on the Portia Mills Hines Park at a meeting Tuesday night.

This funding will go towards Phase One of construction. It includes a public bathroom, lighting for basketball courts and other areas.

A plan is expected to be ready for consideration at Council’s October 1 meeting.

The resolution directed the city to include funding for Phase 2 of construction in next year’s budget.

Funding for Phase One was approved earlier this year, and design is underway right now.

Phase Two of construction will include a walking trail and parking.