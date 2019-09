WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you drive on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at night, you may have noticed that many of the lights above the bridge aren’t working.

A NCDOT spokeswoman says they’re aware of the issue.

Electricians have notified NCDOT’s bridge maintenance engineer about a problem with a transformer that controls the lights.

The spokesperson says the parts have been ordered but not yet delivered.

No word on when repairs will be complete.