General Mills recalls Gold Medal Flour for possible E. coli contamination

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration says General Mills has issued a recall for certain kinds of flour over E.coli concerns.

General Mills says the recall is for its five pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour.

The company believes the bags with a use by date of Sept. 6, 2020 may be contaminated with E.coli.

No one has reported any sickness from the flour, but the company is recalling the product as a precaution.

Any consumers with the company’s flour from that date, should toss it out.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control want to warn consumers about consuming raw products made with flour.

E.coli is killed through heat by baking, frying and other cooking methods

Any consumers diagnosed with an illness related to E.coli is asked to contact state and local public health authorities.