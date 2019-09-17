Historic Downtown Wilmington to host 4th Annual American Craft Walk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From mosaics and watercolors, to ceramics and wood art, if you’re looking for a new piece of art to add to your collection, head to the American Craft Walk (ACW).

Covering six blocks on Front Street and one block on Orange Street, the event takes place this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. in downtown Wilmington.

Each year, the number of participants continues to grow.

“In 2016, we had 32 artists, in 2017 we had 52, last year we had 68 and this year we have 95,” said ACW Organizer Joan Loch.

The ACW features crafters who make homemade items like soap and spices as well as all kind of artists who specialize in a variety of mediums.

This year’s promotional poster features a flamingo created by artist Debra Bucci whose work is featured at Art in Bloom Gallery, also located in downtown Wilmington.

If you’re thinking about getting a jump start on your holiday gift giving list, this could be a perfect option to find unique gifts.

“When you buy from these artists, you are also keeping the money in our community, it is shopping local,” Loch said.

This year’s event will also feature a few demonstrators including Corey Lancaster, a chainsaw artist, who will be carving art from three different tree stumps.

The event provides an opportunity for spectators to talk one-on-one with the artists about their style and technique.

“They’re also excited to talk with you about their craft and the examples are just unbelievable as far as things like earrings you can buy for like $20, $30, and you can buy a piece of visual art for like $400 and $500,” Loch said.

The ACW is free and parking is available in city decks. You’ll find more information at americancraftwalkwilmington.com.