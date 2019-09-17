Hurricane Florence left $18M in damage at NHRMC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One year ago, our area was hit hard by Hurricane Florence. New Hanover Regional Medical Center was one place that sustained damage during it and now we are learning just how much it cost.

A spokesman says the hospital has an estimated $18-million in structural damage.

He says some of the facilities were affected by roof leaks because of the storm.

The facilities teams prioritized repairs that needed to happen to continue normal operations following the storm and those initial repairs were completed very quickly.