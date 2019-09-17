Several NC counties approved for partial replacement of August food benefits

Hurricane Dorian brought severe flooding and power outages to several eastern counties in North Carolina.

To help victims, Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) recipients adversely affected by this disaster North Carolina requested a waiver to allow those in some counties to replace food lost without requiring households to report it or provide verification of the loss.

According to FNS, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell and Washington counties are included in the waiver, which will allow for automatic replacement of 30% of benefits, formerly called Food Stamps, that was likely lost during the storm and power outages.

Officials estimated the portion of the food purchased with monthly benefits that had not yet been eaten at the time of the disaster and was, therefore, subject to loss to determine the percentage of benefits to be replaced. The estimate also considered whether the loss was limited to perishables due to a power outage, or perishables and non-perishables due to structural or flood damage.

The state automatically issued the replacements and those benefits were available to households on Monday.

Anyone with questions can contact the county department of social services in their area.