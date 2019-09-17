Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry on track to reopen October 1

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry is on track to be reopened by the first of October.

According to operations manager Kirk Pistel, contractors will be working on the bridge starting Monday.

In late August, a cable snapped and was unable to raise and lower the ramp for cars to drive on and off the ferry.

Pistel says after the temporary fix, the ramp will only be able to support motorcycles, cars, and pickup trucks, no larger trucks or buses.

A more permanent solution will happen in early 2020.