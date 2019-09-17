Two New Hanover schools among ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two New Hanover County schools were named a part of the nation’s healthiest schools, according a recent report.
Trask Middle School and Pine Valley Elementary School were among 355 schools selected to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.
“Healthier Generation’s team of school health experts evaluate schools based on their ability to serve healthier meals and snacks, get students moving more, offer high-quality health and physical education, and support staff wellness,” the group stated in a news release.
The local schools were two of the seven North Carolina schools selected.
