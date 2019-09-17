Wesley Memorial UMC announces opening date for pumpkin patch

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church has announced the opening date of their annual Pumpkin Patch.

Located at the corner of Oleander Road and College Road, they will open October 5 and run through the end of the month.

The church says it originally started 28 years ago to fund youth ministry and mission projects.

Now, the proceeds continue to support many different church projects, local schools, and nonprofits like WARM and Methodist Home for Children.

They have been able to repair three homes near Plymouth, NC thanks to the money raised during the patch.

The church adds the pumpkins come from the Navajo Indian reservation in New Mexico and the first of five tractor-trailer loads will arrive in Wilmington on Saturday, October 5.

You can help unload the pumpkins starting at 8 a.m. Saturday for community service hours.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays during the first two weeks they are open. After that, the patch will stay open until 8 p.m.

Pumpkin prices start at $1 and go up in price by size. There are also several types of gourds.

For more information, visit here.