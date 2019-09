WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville has announced who will be taking over as the head of the police department.

The city says Douglas Ipock is the new police chief.

According to a news release, he is coming to Whiteville from the New Bern Police Department and has more than 24 years of experience.

Lt. Ipock is set to begin his duties in mid October.

He replaces Jeffrey Rosier, who recently retired.