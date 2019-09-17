Wilmington Sharks name new manager

WILMINGTON, NC (Wilmington Sharks)– The Wilmington Sharks are excited to announce Russ Burroughs as the team’s new Manager.

Burroughs is currently the Head Baseball Instructor at Nashville Baseball Academy in Nashville,Tennessee. He is currently in his 11th year with the Academy. Burroughs comes to Wilmington by way of the Edenton Steamers, an organization he was with for three seasons.

“I am very honored the Sharks have asked be to be their next Field Manager. The opportunity to join this organization is very exciting. I want to bring an atmosphere to Wilmington that the whole town can enjoy”, said Burroughs.

A 2009 graduate of Lipscomb University, Burroughs went on to play four seasons of professional baseball. He spent three years in Independent Baseball, and one year in International Baseball. During his time in the professional ranks, he was used as a spot starter, and left-handed specialist out of the bullpen.

“We’re thrilled to have Russ leading our team. He’s proven he can win in the Coastal Plain League, and his teams seem to get better as the summers go on. We feel confident that Russ is the guy to help us bring another championship to this community”, says Sharks General Manager Carson Bowen.

As a coach in the Coastal Plain League, Burroughs led the Steamers pitching staff to rank 3rd in fewest hits allowed and the 3rd most strikeouts. He also worked with three pitchers that were taken in the 2018 draft, two of which were taken in the top 9 rounds.

In 2018, Burroughs’ first year as head coach, his pitching staff ranked 4

th in the Coastal Plain League in fewest hits allowed, and finished 1 st in the league in strikeouts with 518, setting a new franchise record. This mark fell short of the CPL record by just 8 punchouts. Five players from the 2018 team were taken in the most recent MLB Draft.

This past summer, Burroughs led the Steamers offense to a top 3 league finish in homeruns, hits, doubles, RBIs, batting average, and slugging percentage.

The Wilmington Sharks haven’t been in the playoffs since their 2017 run to the Petitt Cup Finals, in which they lost to the Gastonia Grizzlies.