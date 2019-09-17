Wilmington’s SafeLight program contract extended

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council voted Tuesday night to approve to extend the contract for the city’s SafeLight program.

The contract for the red light camera program is with American Traffic Solutions.

The program collects around $1 million in fines every year. Around 90 percent of that money goes to New Hanover County Schools.

The rest of the funds are used to help cover the costs of the program. The city and the county fund the rest, which is around $180,000.

As part of the contract, the city wants the company to make sure the equipment gets a seal of approval by engineers.