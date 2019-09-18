5th Quarter Team of the Week: North Brunswick Scorpions

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The North Brunswick High School football team was beat up in week one of the season, losing three starters to injury in a loss against Whiteville. Since that point the Scorpions have rattled off back to back wins to earn this weeks 5th Quarter Team of the Week.

“Those guys that got hurt in that first game were our leaders and our heartbeat,”said North Brunswick head coach Bryan Davis. “That first week took a lot out of us as a team.”

The Scorpions wouldn’t let it keep them down though, they responded with two 40 point wins over West Bladen and Heide Trask. The staff credits their rebound to the “next man up mentality” and some much needed experience.

“After that first week I think they were more in tune with what we were asking of them and it wasn’t the shock they had the week before,”says Davis. “Some of our younger kids were better prepared and understood what they needed to do.”

The three players the Scorpions lost in week one were all seniors that had started for at least two years. The rest of team took it upon themselves to rally around each other and its made them just that much closer of a team.

“It was hard to see my brothers go down like that and knowing they are in pain,”said Scorpion senior Javon Johnson. “I think going through that just brought us all together as one to try even harder and do it for them.”

With the back to back wins North Brunswick is now sporting a 2-1 record and will hit the road on Friday night to take on an undefeated Swansboro team. They know it will be a tall task to pull out the win, but they won’t let that change their mindset.

“We are approaching the Swansboro game the same way we approach; Hanover, Hoggard, and Trask, nothing changes for us,”said North Brunswick senior Kwesi Clarke. “We are going in there with the utmost confidence that if we play Scorpions football, then we will have a great chance to win.”

The Scorpions and Pirates will kickoff at 7:00 P.M. on Friday night.