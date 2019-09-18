Chick-fil-A in Leland announces when they plan to open

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There has been buzz that a Chick-fil-A would be coming to Leland for years now, and it’s finally coming together!

According to Facebook, Chick-fil-A says the Leland location will be open in early December.

They posted a photo Wednesday saying, “we’ve broken ground and walls are up. We cannot wait to serve the community of Leland.”

The store will be located at the Leland Town Center, just off Highway 17 between the Aldi and the Ocean Gate Plaza.

They will be interviewing for this location on October 28. Follow their Facebook page for an location where interviews will be held.

Earlier this summer, construction crews began working on the Leland Town Center.