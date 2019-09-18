College football fan’s viral sign leads to big donation

ALTOONA, IW (WHO-DT/CNN) — An Iowa State University fan took his moment of fame on national TV to make a plea for strangers to Venmo him beer money.
He didn’t expect the overwhelming response, raising thousands of dollars practically overnight.
Instead of stocking up his fridge with Busch Light, he paid forward the generosity by donating it to help sick kids.
Every Saturday in the fall means one thing for millions of college football fans across the U.S.: College GameDay on ESPN. Last weekend, the popular show headed to Ames for the Iowa vs. Iowa State Game.
“It was electric. It was just non-stop energy. People were out there singing, you know, dancing, moving around, having a good time the entire time,” said Carson King, an ISU fan.
King lives in nearby Altoona and attended Iowa State, so it’s no surprise that he described going to GameDay as “the dream of a lifetime.”