Deputies arrest man wanted for questioning in Columbus killings

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for questioning in a Columbus County triple homicide has been taken into custody.

23-year-old Marquez Montrell Cherry was booked Tuesday and faces several charges including possession of a stolen firearm and intent to sell cocaine.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help last week in their search for Cherry.

He was wanted for questioning in the triple murder that left a 5-year-old boy and his parents dead.

Deputies are still searching for a second person to question in connection to the case. If you have any information on Jonathan Walter Watts, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.